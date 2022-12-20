ARE THE OATH KEEPERS A “TERROR GROUP” WITH DAVID EASTMAN

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Alaska house Rep David Eastman was just elected to his 4th term. Liberal, Marxist activists are suing him and trying to prevent him from taking office due to a loose association with the OATH KEEPERS. Eastman has made National News and he joins us today.





Go support Eastman at DavidLegal.org





