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Is Joe Biden a “Holographic President”?
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375 views • March 18, 2021
Dr. Duke Pesta interviews Daniel Natal, a TNA Contributor and host of “The Daniel Natal Show.” Daniel discusses the phenomenon of Joe Biden as U.S. President, quoting Sharyl Attkisson in saying he is a “Holographic President”, meaning he is projected to the public as the man in charge. Biden is really being fraudulently controlled from behind the curtain by the heads of businesses as members of an oligarchy. Daniel points out that the government uses propaganda against the American people, and the oligarchy is undermining the constitutionality of the presidency. Duke and Daniel go on to compare todays shadow government with writings of politicians of roman republics. Daniel says there are patterns of how republics fall which mirror the United States today, and Duke says we must learn the history.
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