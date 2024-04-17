Create New Account
ISRAEL VS IRAN SCRIPTED & SCRIPTURED!
Jeffrey Prather, Prather Point


April 16, 2024


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE:


FISA FINISHES FAIR ELECTIONS FAIRY TALE!

MOSSAD'S HURARI: LAVENDR AI & 8200 BOSS!

CLAY CLARK COMMENTS ON THE COMING COLLAPSE!

IRAN 3G DRONES DEPLETE TO DEFEAT ISRAEL'S MISSILES!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ptocn-israel-vs-iran-scripted-and-scriptured.html

