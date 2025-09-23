Demonic Influence Drives Global Corporate Convergence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why do all major corporations push the same woke agenda? Newman points to demonic influence. From BlackRock to Hollywood, it’s a spiritual war against God’s order. The fruit of their actions reveals the source.
#CorporateAmerica #SpiritualWarfare #Demonic #Woke #BlackRock
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport