Ru Shui Talked About Contribution from the ROFL in the Recent Years and Miles’ Reminder About Donations from Our Fellow Fighters￼

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https://gnews.org/post/p3hc5ab7
We definitely don’t encourage anybody to donate. This is the first issue for us. Second, let me repeat this. All of the luxury stuff today. This money does not come from the donors. This is very important