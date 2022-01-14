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Narrow Path Or Other Paths - Proverbs 14:22 (NIV)
22 Do not those who plot evil go astray?
But those who plan what is good find love and faithfulness.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Wicked are lost because they are not on the Narrow Path.
The Righteous walk the Narrow Path with kindness and fealty.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9d3hmf
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