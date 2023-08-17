Create New Account
THE SOBERING TRUTH ABOUT ABORTED BABIES AND VACCINES | THE HIGHWIRE
PARENTAL GUIDANCE IS SUGGESTED:

Dr. Jim Meehan delivers the sobering truth about the use of aborted fetal cell lines in the vaccine making process, as legislators across the country seek to eliminate religious exemptions from vaccination.


See also:

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-sobering-truth-about-aborted-babies-and-vaccines/

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

