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Audits Are Popping UP All Over
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120 views • May 31, 2021
A small tribute to those who gave it all for our freedom.
The Arizona audit and other new audits — which includes a hand recount of over two million ballots for Maricopa— has reflected bitter partisan divisions in the state, with Republicans and Democrats squaring off in a series of volleys over the conduct of the audit and the political fallout surrounding it. Establishment media outlets have joined in Democratic attacks against the audit, with CNN claiming that the process is "bogus" and FiveThirtyEight calling it a "partisan inquisition."
The Arizona audit and other new audits — which includes a hand recount of over two million ballots for Maricopa— has reflected bitter partisan divisions in the state, with Republicans and Democrats squaring off in a series of volleys over the conduct of the audit and the political fallout surrounding it. Establishment media outlets have joined in Democratic attacks against the audit, with CNN claiming that the process is "bogus" and FiveThirtyEight calling it a "partisan inquisition."
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