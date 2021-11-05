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Corona: How the manipulation of the media works – Experience report by Dr. Andreas Heisler
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30 views • November 05, 2021
Dr. Andreas Heisler graduated in human medicine from the Albert Ludwig University in Freiburg i. Br. Since 2013, he has had a family practice in Ebikon LU. He was also an emergency service doctor at the Lucerne Cantonal Hospital for many years and a home doctor in various nursing homes. Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, he has advocated for an open discourse between doctors, scientists and politicians. Together with fellow doctors he has also founded , the association Aletheia, "Medicine and Science for Proportionality". In the media, he is dubbed a Corona sceptic and a lying doctor. In February 2021, following certain events, his license to practice was withdrawn for four months. Now Kla.TV would like to let Dr. Heisler speak for himself.
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