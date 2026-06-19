BORN TO RESIST: POLAND'S “REBELLION GENE”

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From Parliament members, to a mother who helped mobilize hundreds of thousands into the medical freedom movement, Del sits down with doctors, lawyers, lawmakers, and grassroots leaders in Poland, revealing a very different legal and cultural landscape, and why Poland’s fight may matter far beyond Europe.