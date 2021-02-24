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YT Deleted! 5G Should Be Big Focus NOT Scamdemics
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131 views • February 24, 2021
HEY!!!!!!!! Do 'YOU' think that you know some dirty secrets about the deadly 5G? Are you allowing a Scamdemic to distract you from the 'biggest direct threat to humanity ever'?? I will urge you to to watch anything that I post because I am the man who gives you all the dirty truths about the Covid Scamdemic & 5G- No one else gives you everything as I do- 'CHEERS', gwt
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