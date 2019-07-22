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Judge Gags Dietary Advice: Get a License
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172 views • July 22, 2019
Judge rules that the state’s “compelling interest” to tax & license, overrules the basic human right of free speech as a woman giving dietary advice is barred from doing so without a license. What’s next as “everything is prohibited unless expressly permitted” is now the operating principle of the Federal government—a complete inversion of the Constitution’s 9th & 10th Amendments.
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