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The Vatican worships Lucifer!
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179 views • February 26, 2022
Global Elite Pedophile Network Exposeddarkest secret.
The World Government is run by ultra-elite creatures who prey upon the innocent and defenseless. These evil demonic beings ritualistically molest, abuse, rape, torture, kill, and then eat innocent babies and children. They have no remorse, they have no soul, they only kill, steal, and destroy all that God has created. They hate God so much that they are willing to act in the most depraved ways known to man, and this gives them pleasure and they believe it gives them power and control. Ultimately these dark and secret acts are going to condemn them all, The Lord Jesus Christ is returning to judge everyone's deeds, and that day can not come soon enough.
The World Government is run by ultra-elite creatures who prey upon the innocent and defenseless. These evil demonic beings ritualistically molest, abuse, rape, torture, kill, and then eat innocent babies and children. They have no remorse, they have no soul, they only kill, steal, and destroy all that God has created. They hate God so much that they are willing to act in the most depraved ways known to man, and this gives them pleasure and they believe it gives them power and control. Ultimately these dark and secret acts are going to condemn them all, The Lord Jesus Christ is returning to judge everyone's deeds, and that day can not come soon enough.
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