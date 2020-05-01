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Inmates at an El Salvador prison were forced together in a jailhouse lockdown!!?
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123 views • May 01, 2020
Inmates at an #ElSalvador prison were forced together in a jailhouse #lockdown as authorities ignored social distancing rules on Saturday. The Izalco prison inmates were crammed next to each other after President Nayib Bukele ordered a 24-hour lockdown of prisons. #COVID19
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