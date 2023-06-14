HUGE Word! What Jesus Says About The Kingdom of GOD!- Old Testament DIVES!

A Revelation Redpill Nugget: Many Christians are still waiting on the kingdom of God as prophesied in the Old Testament to manifest, but what did Jesus say about the Kingdom of God? The Jews were waiting on an entire host of promises and a new covenant to be fulfilled and they were looking for a king-like Messiah to usher in the blessings of Abraham, Issac and Jacob in a way they had never seen before. Is Jesus a fraud? Has he not fulfilled what He said He would do? Or is it just that we do not understand what we have NOW!?





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