Alex Newman, sheds light on a 2013 UN Report about Global Elite Agendas

Award-winning journalist, Alex Newman, sheds light on a 2013 UN report asserting that meat, chicken and traditional agriculture are "not sustainable", and that a "major propaganda campaign" is needed to persuade people to eat insects instead.





"So how are they gonna get people to eat bugs? Well, a combination of propaganda, indoctrinating children and making you very, very hungry... The goal, folks, is not to save the planet. It's not about global warming. It's not about sustainable development. It's about enslaving humanity."





"They want to wipe out small and medium sized producers, centralize food control in the hands of mega corporations in bed with the mega governments. They want to move the population into the mega cities, and ultimately bring about this Great Reset and what they call the New World Order."





Watch the full video:

https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-global-war-on-farmers-and-push-to-eat-the-bugs-facts-matter-5416519?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media





