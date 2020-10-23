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Human Rights & Justice Coalition: Nigeria Protest
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12 views • October 23, 2020
Human Rights and Justice Coalition is fighting to raise awareness of racial disparities worldwide! This is the first time in the history of Nigeria that the people are rising up to protest the tyranny of SARS.
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