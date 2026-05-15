🔥 China United States Partner 🔥

President Trump and President Xi form partnership agreements.

Shocking the Globalists and paving the way towards World Peace.

The Globalist Empire is finished.

The end of their evil empire is happening all around you.

Independent Nation States are rising and we the people must be ready for the cognitive Dissonance of the sleeping.





Can YOU see it?





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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





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