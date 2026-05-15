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🔥 China United States Partner 🔥
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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President Trump and President Xi form partnership agreements.

Shocking the Globalists and paving the way towards World Peace.

The Globalist Empire is finished.

The end of their evil empire is happening all around you.

Independent Nation States are rising and we the people must be ready for the cognitive Dissonance of the sleeping.


Can YOU see it?


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PROGRAMMED STUPIDITY - https://rumble.com/v6te4sd--programmed-stupidity-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

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Awaken to the spark of divine within.


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🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

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𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


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