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My 8 Favorite Places for Groceries
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51 views • April 22, 2021
Hate going to the grocery stores?
Tired of masks, social distancing, plexiglass, little circles and arrows?
Do you like saving money?
Want to keep your energy high and get amazing FRESH produce and pantry items WITHOUT stepping foot into a grocery store?!
Listen in to learn the fabulous places, people and companies I get to support with my dollars and keep my fridge, freezer and pantry fully loaded!
Referral links ⬇️ to get $ discounts on your first order!
Imperfect Foods: http://imprfct.us/v/tiffany_11701
Azure: https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=fca526a6ca
Other links referenced:
Kelpnoodles.com
Freedomfruit.org
Meadowvalley.farm
Quailhollowfarmcsa.com
Greensmoothiegirl.com
Thegilcreaseorchard.org
Tired of masks, social distancing, plexiglass, little circles and arrows?
Do you like saving money?
Want to keep your energy high and get amazing FRESH produce and pantry items WITHOUT stepping foot into a grocery store?!
Listen in to learn the fabulous places, people and companies I get to support with my dollars and keep my fridge, freezer and pantry fully loaded!
Referral links ⬇️ to get $ discounts on your first order!
Imperfect Foods: http://imprfct.us/v/tiffany_11701
Azure: https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=fca526a6ca
Other links referenced:
Kelpnoodles.com
Freedomfruit.org
Meadowvalley.farm
Quailhollowfarmcsa.com
Greensmoothiegirl.com
Thegilcreaseorchard.org
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