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Rand Paul Playing Political Theater With Antoni Fauci To Impress Nov. 2, 2021
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3 views • December 08, 2021
Senator Rand Paul could have exposed Antoni Fauci and his involvement in Gain-of-Function, putting an end to fauci right then and there. Instead Rand Paul played political theater to impress his core donors.
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