RUSSIAN SHIP WITH HYPERSONIC MISSILES WITHIN RANGE USA COAST?*DECLARATION OF WAR?*TANKS ON MOVE*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
indigoandether
Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/1/25/russia-ukraine-live-news-germany-us-tank-delivery
https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1618207527422013442
https://web.archive.org/web/20210222184146/https://www.deagel.com/forecast
https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1618217167388053504
https://southfront.org/russia-upgraded-pantsir-s1-air-defense-system-to-intercept-himars-rockets-video/
https://southfront.org/why-is-russia-expanding-short-range-air-defenses-around-moscow/
https://pennybutler.com/stanley-boris-johnson/
https://twitter.com/RepMaryMiller/status/1618238785866846209
https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1617960685740380166
https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1618192094119747584
https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1617826030877802496
https://fullfact.org/online/stanley-johnson-the-virus-book/
https://southfront.org/ukraine-rocked-by-corruption-scandal-wave-of-top-officials-resign-sports-cars-mansions-luxury-vacations-as-people-suffered/
https://twitter.com/ricwe123/status/1618157554215055360
https://twitter.com/FinanceLancelot/status/1618039724870086657
https://twitter.com/Russ_Warrior/status/1618254314384019457
https://twitter.com/HouseGOP/status/1618211579954069504
https://twitter.com/Harry__Faulkner/status/1618067203349438465
https://twitter.com/Harry__Faulkner/status/1618041032976769026
https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1618137945118248961
https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1618155004715753472
https://twitter.com/healthbyjames/status/1618095102567780352
https://twitter.com/ClownWorld_/status/1618061453952708609
https://twitter.com/AndTartary/status/1618240245430095873
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.