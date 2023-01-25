RUSSIAN SHIP WITH HYPERSONIC MISSILES WITHIN RANGE USA COAST?*DECLARATION OF WAR?*TANKS ON MOVE*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/1/25/russia-ukraine-live-news-germany-us-tank-delivery https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1618207527422013442 https://web.archive.org/web/20210222184146/https://www.deagel.com/forecast https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1618217167388053504 https://southfront.org/russia-upgraded-pantsir-s1-air-defense-system-to-intercept-himars-rockets-video/ https://southfront.org/why-is-russia-expanding-short-range-air-defenses-around-moscow/ https://pennybutler.com/stanley-boris-johnson/ https://twitter.com/RepMaryMiller/status/1618238785866846209 https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1617960685740380166 https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1618192094119747584 https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1617826030877802496 https://fullfact.org/online/stanley-johnson-the-virus-book/ https://southfront.org/ukraine-rocked-by-corruption-scandal-wave-of-top-officials-resign-sports-cars-mansions-luxury-vacations-as-people-suffered/ https://twitter.com/ricwe123/status/1618157554215055360 https://twitter.com/FinanceLancelot/status/1618039724870086657 https://twitter.com/Russ_Warrior/status/1618254314384019457 https://twitter.com/HouseGOP/status/1618211579954069504 https://twitter.com/Harry__Faulkner/status/1618067203349438465 https://twitter.com/Harry__Faulkner/status/1618041032976769026 https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1618137945118248961 https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1618155004715753472 https://twitter.com/healthbyjames/status/1618095102567780352 https://twitter.com/ClownWorld_/status/1618061453952708609 https://twitter.com/AndTartary/status/1618240245430095873

