Focusing on Kamala s race is a TOTAL distraction, and they want it that way | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Is Vice President Kamala Harris black or not? This is such a dumb question but the Internet is debating it anyway. Harris' father was Jamaican-American and her mother was Indian. She is mixed race. Republicans have accused her of playing up her races when it suits her. If she wants to relate to people based on their skin color, let her try. One would hope that voters would not award points based on that but rather on the real issues such as the economy, border security, crime, foreign policy and civil liberties. When we hyper focus about race, we're all losing.