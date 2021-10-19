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Public Health UK England Data Shows Majority Cases And Deaths In Fully Vaccinated Joe Berenson Rogan
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120 views • October 19, 2021
Public Health UK England Data Shows Majority Cases And Deaths In Fully Vaccinated Joe Berenson Rogan
https://rumble.com/vnqwy4-joe-rogan-public-health-england-data-shows-majority-cases-and-deaths-in-ful.html

Joe Rogan: Public Health England Data Shows Majority Cases And Deaths In Fully Vaccinated


New York Times best selling author, Alex Berenson, appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” for an important discussion about Public Health England's data on the COVID vaccines.

In a podcast episode released Tuesday, New York Times best-selling author, Alex Berenson, who was permanently suspended from Twitter, appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” to discuss the latest reports on the COVID vaccines out of the UK.

Berenson showed Rogan Public Health England’s (PHE) “COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report Week 38”. He pointed to the fact that the British Government’s own data shows the majority of COVID deaths occurred in the fully vaccinated during September.

“I have to keep saying this to people because they almost don’t believe it,” Berenson said. “In the UK, more than 70% of the people who die now from COVID are fully vaccinated.”

According to Table 4 on PHE’s “COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report Week 38”, during September, there were a total of 3,158 deaths from COVID-19 in England. With deaths defined as occurring within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test or with COVID-19 reported on their death certificate. And, fully vaccinated defined as 14-days or more after their second dose of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. 2,284 of the 3,158 total COVID deaths were fully vaccinated. In summary, 72.32% of COVID-19 deaths in England during September were fully vaccinated.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1019992/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_38.pdf
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