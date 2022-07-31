🧚‍♀️🕎 positive affirmations🕎🧚‍♀️ | law of attraction of the day

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I am open. I am healing. I am happy. · 1. Asking for help is a sign of self-respect and self-awareness. · 2. Changing my mind is a strength, not a weakness.
Affirmations are positive reminders or statements that can be used to encourage and motivate yourself or others. #affirmations #lawofattraction #positivity #spiritualawakening #lawofattractionoftheday #manifestation