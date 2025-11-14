Socialism Spreading

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When socialism starts with a goal, it ends in a disaster.
Whenever you confront a lefty about their goals and ask them how to get there, what do they say?
“Let’s have a conversation.”
That is their way of saying they don’t have any way to get there.
They morphed equality into equity — and equity into affordability.
Ask: for whom, from whom?
Fox News | The Five (14 November 2025)