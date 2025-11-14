Socialism Spreading

When socialism starts with a goal, it ends in a disaster.

Whenever you confront a lefty about their goals and ask them how to get there, what do they say?

“Let’s have a conversation.”

That is their way of saying they don’t have any way to get there.

They morphed equality into equity — and equity into affordability.

Ask: for whom, from whom?





Fox News | The Five (14 November 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6385116119112