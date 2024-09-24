💥 Remote Bombs, Collagen & Corruption: Uncover the Truth in Health 🏥 & Tech 🧑‍💻

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





💬 Contact Tammy Here: https://bit.ly/44FeoDE





💪 Need Help with Your Health? Get expert guidance here: https://bit.ly/3xW52re





🙌 Join Our Free Health Coaching Groups for community and empowerment: https://bit.ly/44JyvR9





🌿 Boost Your Health with our preferred Collagen: https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf





🍄 Strengthen Your Immunity with our top pick of Mushrooms: https://bit.ly/3KlKGdT





———





🚨🎙️ Today's Naturally Inspired Radio Show 🎙️🚨





Join us for a mind-blowing episode! 🎉





🕵️‍♂️ Jeremy Boreing in love with pager bombs 💣? "Is celebrating war the right thing to do?" Plus, we'll discuss cutting-edge remote-controlled bomb technology and why the U.S. spends the most on health care 💰 yet ranks last 📉.





🤯 Learn how the fear-based health system is holding us back and how health & technology have merged. 🎧 Don't miss a special clip from Dr. Ken Hovind on the power of oxygen and why the medical model is captured and corrupt. 😷💉





💪 Get inspired by the story of an 81-year-old powerlifter defying limits! 💥 In today's Inspired Moment, discover the 5️⃣ steps to achieving the outcomes YOU want! 🌟





🩺 Special guest Dr. David Kolowski shares why more clients are showing up with serious health concerns—problems the medical system can't answer. 🧐





💡 Why should everyone be taking collagen? We’ll tell you why, and what type is best for your body. 🦴✨





🛑 PLUS! Bob Greska from Greska’s C60 joins us to talk about the benefits of pure Carbon 60—from acne relief 😌 to liver inflammation, muscle fatigue 💥, radiation damage, and the ultimate daily detoxifier 🖤. Get 10% OFF on Greska’s C60 now! 🛍️





Tune in today from 3-5 PM MDT! 📻 Don't miss out on this powerful, eye-opening episode!





#NaturallyInspired #PagerBombs #RemoteBombTech #FearlessHealth #DrKenHovind #81Powerlifter #CollagenPower #C60 #NaturalHealth #Detox #JeremyBoreing













———-





🎙️ Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live! 🎙️ Join us Mon-Fri, 3-5pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, syndicated nationwide on America’s Freedom Network, and featured globally on Decentralized Media! 🌍

🔊 Listen Live: https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio





———





💬 Got Questions, Comments, or Suggestions? Need more info or want to order products/services? Text Tammy At 720-303-8868.





———





👍 Like ❤️ Love 🫶 Share 🤝 Subscribe 🔁 Repost Everywhere!

🔥 Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom — Leave a comment, send us a message, donate to our movement, support our shows, and follow us on all audio, video & social platforms here: ❤️ https://bit.ly/44FeoDE ❤️





———





Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

HealthRevolution, PagerBombs, MedicalCorruption, RemoteTech, FearBasedHealth, CollagenBenefits, Carbon60, DailyDetox, NaturalHealth, JeremyBoreing, DrKenHovind, PowerlifterInspiration, TechInMedicine, HealthSystemFail, OxygenTherapy, GreskasC60, LiverHealth, AcneRelief, MuscleRecovery, InspiredOutcomes, NaturallyInspiredRadio





#HealthRevolution #PagerBombs #MedicalCorruption #RemoteTech #FearBasedHealth #CollagenBenefits #Carbon60 #DailyDetox #NaturalHealth #JeremyBoreing #DrKenHovind #PowerlifterInspiration #TechInMedicine #HealthSystemFail #OxygenTherapy #GreskasC60 #LiverHealth #AcneRelief #MuscleRecovery #InspiredOutcomes #NaturallyInspiredRadio





———





Disclaimers:





🚨 The information and other content provided in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials, is provided for informational purposes only, not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.





🚨 The products mentioned in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.





🚨 The views and opinions expressed by the guests/callers and participants in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials are their own and do not reflect those of Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Radio or Naturally Inspired Media LLC.





🚨 Naturally Inspired Media LLC participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via emails, posts, blogs, articles, websites, images, audios, videos, memes or in any linked materials shared by Naturally Inspired Media LLC.



