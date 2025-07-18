'Our Deadliest Missiles will Rain Down on Britain and Germany': RUSSIA made The SHOCK WARNING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russia's harsh reaction to such provocative statements by the German Chancellor was not long in coming. In particular, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, officially stated that in addition to transferring the so-called long-range systems to Ukraine, Germany also plans to organize the assembly of cruise missiles at Ukrainian enterprises.......................................................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/