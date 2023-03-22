Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Take Me Down To The 15-Minute City, Where The Woke Are Broke And The Food Is Shitty
195 views
channel image
The Dollar Vigilante
Published 17 hours ago |

The year is 2042, my electric car won’t start because yesterday I used the wrong pronoun. No air conditioner in my 30 sq ft pod, because I’ve reached my monthly allotment of  farts. 


Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

ByBit Affiliate Link to Get Additional $5,000 USDT | https://www.bybit.com/invite?ref=MX2AGP 

Sell (or Buy) leveraged USDC/USDT here | https://www.bybit.com/trade/usdt/USDCUSDT 

Get Anarchapulco 2023 Replays Now | https://anarchapulco.com/step/2023-virtual-checkout/?coupon=TDVFreedom 

Cloudbet Bitcoin Sports Betting | https://dollarvigilante.com/cloudbet

Bundle | https://dollarvigilante.com/bundle 

Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai 

Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/ 

Stem Cells in Mexico at Regenamex | https://www.regenamex.com 

TDV Twitter | https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante 

TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV |  https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry 

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news 

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon 

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble 


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: 15 Minute City - A song by Angry North & Boris's Bitches: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JjY8My2yOk


Jim Breuer Stand Up: https://youtu.be/YZk0d9r6_9k


Trump Protests: https://twitter.com/i/status/1638188011442585601


China announces lockdown plans for the FLU: Officials spark fury by warning areas may be shut down to quell outbreaks of the flu: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11843529/China-officials-spark-fury-warning-areas-shut-quell-outbreaks-common-flue.html


Fauci Gets Owned: https://twitter.com/i/status/1637790253258866688


Shit Hits the Fan in Germany 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1635207236481085443


Crazy footage of that rapper dying suddenly on stage https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1635462957298507779?s=20


This really is the calm before the storm… not aggaaaiiinnn… nooooo!

https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1637216154333659136


A great compilation of news anchors collapsing https://vxtwitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1637635330609233921?s=20


Keywords
trumpfauciminute city

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket