Freemasons, Movies, War, Wrestling, “Woke”, JOOOS, Templars, Dinosaurs, Celebrity Deaths

SR 2025-07-28 #207
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #207: 28 July 2025
Topic list:
* Johnny’s found a new and disturbing list of Secret-Keepers.
* The best thing pedophile Jesuit James Gunn did is now Johnny bumper music.
* Johnny forced to go backwards on Denzel Washington.
* Are big-name wrestlers from the “WWE” getting Saved?
* Did Laurence Taraud and Malcolm Little experience racism?
* Did Nelson Mandela erase Jerry Bruckheimer directing the Jessica Lynch “rescue”?
* The long list of Roman Catholic Freemasons who endure the “war” between the two...LOL.
* Is Jerry Bruckheimer a legit moderate Conservitard?
* Giving Paul Breckell research on the Templars is fraught with disinformation.
* Dan Brown, Tom Hanks and Freemasonry.
* “Spartacus” has gone “woke”. Is Her-story on her side?
* Gabriel Iglesias on bathroom sensors.
* The Jesuit agenda behind endless Jurassic Parks.
* Tony Stein’s body.
* Celebrity deaths.
