Freemasons, Movies, War, Wrestling, “Woke”, JOOOS, Templars, Dinosaurs, Celebrity Deaths
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
18 views • 21 hours ago

SR 2025-07-28 #207

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #207: 28 July 2025

 

Topic list:
* Johnny’s found a new and disturbing list of Secret-Keepers.
* The best thing pedophile Jesuit James Gunn did is now Johnny bumper music.
* Johnny forced to go backwards on Denzel Washington.
* Are big-name wrestlers from the “WWE” getting Saved?
* Did Laurence Taraud and Malcolm Little experience racism?
* Did Nelson Mandela erase Jerry Bruckheimer directing the Jessica Lynch “rescue”?
* The long list of Roman Catholic Freemasons who endure the “war” between the two...LOL.
* Is Jerry Bruckheimer a legit moderate Conservitard?
* Giving Paul Breckell research on the Templars is fraught with disinformation.
* Dan Brown, Tom Hanks and Freemasonry.
* “Spartacus” has gone “woke”. Is Her-story on her side?
* Gabriel Iglesias on bathroom sensors.
* The Jesuit agenda behind endless Jurassic Parks.
* Tony Stein’s body.
* Celebrity deaths.

_____________________

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

