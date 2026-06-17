The Bible, Nephilim, and the Hidden Frequency War Against Humanity - Dr. Laura Sanger | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, David and Stacy Whited sit down with Dr. Laura Sanger to uncover the hidden spiritual battle over sound, music, worship, and frequency. Dr. Sanger connects Genesis 6, the Nephilim, the seed war, Babylonian programming, and modern music to reveal how sound has been used to shape minds, influence culture, and wage war in the unseen realm. This conversation dives into controversial topics like 440Hz tuning, 528Hz frequencies, healing sound, worship as warfare, and the power of what comes through your speakers. Dr. Sanger also explains how worship in spirit and truth can break bondage, shift atmospheres, and release the sound of heaven into your home. If you’ve ever wondered why music is so powerful, what the Bible says about sound, or whether there is a hidden war behind what we hear every day, this episode is for you.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comLaura SangerWEBSITE: https://nolongerenslaved.com/YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcbPNOcBFUZVcsuJ_SSHs1AINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/laurasanger444hz/BOOKS: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Laura-Sanger-Ph.D./author/B08R44HV8X?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1753368528&sr=8-1&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true&ccs_id=8caef8ee-ffbc-40a5-8bdf-961be0053a79Dr. Laura Sanger is a wife, mother, author, speaker, and retired Clinical Psychologist with a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and an M.A. in Theology from Fuller Theological Seminary. As the founder of No Longer Enslaved, she equips believers to break free from spiritual and societal systems of bondage. Her books, The Roots of the Federal Reserve and Generation Hoodwinked, expose hidden agendas and offer pathways to freedom, both spiritually and mentally. With over 20 years in church leadership and prophetic intercession, Laura is passionate about seeing people fully awakened to their God-given identity. She and her husband Tom have been joyfully married since 1992 and live in Utah with their three children.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: