📣 VOP UPDATE 📣









Remember Robert Washington? The homeless Marine we encountered that was mentioned in the Spokane Inlander hit piece that backfired badly for them?





The young Reporter Nate knew that what he was writing about Veterans On Patrol and the Washington State Coalition for Children was a lie as he was writing it.





While the Spokane Inlander was gleefully anticipating a public out cry against those of us uniting to build something that glorifies our Almighty God, Robert was already at work.





His first three days included assisting a Migrant mother and son robbed at Greyhound, moving in on thugs and securing the perimeter around me while I ministered to the women, and just recently he assisted us at a Trap House and he has been to nearly every Motel in Spokane with Cathy and myself to distribute fliers and build a Coalition Approved Network for the Motels assisting us.





Robert has been at the Union Gospel Mission while he awaits his check coming in the first. He intends to stay a couple months there and continue Volunteering for Veterans On Patrol by watching Butterfly's 6 and those who join her.





He has been with us 7 days a week only missing 2 days. One day a week he rests at Butterfly's, only on two occasions he has had 1 beer while on R&R. He is broke at the moment and could use cigarettes and "funds to take Butterfly out to eat." 🤣





I told him if anyone sends some funds to our Media and tags "USMC" that he will have his wants fulfilled.





We are amazed at how amazing our God is as He puts together His solution for Spokane Washington one body part of Christ at a time.





We are blessed to always have a purpose for those who seek to embrace one.





Thank you everyone and thank you especially Wash ... It's a blessing to have you with us. You are a good man and a good friend.





