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Can You really trust your trusted sources? 3 of 3
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70 views • March 21, 2021
If you are trusting to the words of someone that is giving you the whole truth, then 5G and Military DEW and the US Disarmament of the citizens will be mentioned in every post they make- And if 5G and the Military Corporate Industrial Complex and the disarmament of American People, and the People facing Frequency Weapons and Plasma and Laser Cannons, HAARP and Chem-trails, and the Covid-19 is a Hoax, then you had better change your list of most believed and trusted to 'me'-
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