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Mandated Vaccinations, Get Ready!
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9 views • April 21, 2020
DISCLAIMER: This not legal advice, but better than no advice.
Minivanjack Mirrored: https://youtube.com/watch?v=RhxjqAt779A
FREE DOWNLOAD DOCUMENTS AT: https://www.freedomtaker.com/
REFERENCE: The technical details in this video were derived from the following articles published by Children's Health Defense at:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
and
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/vaccine-misinformation-flu-shots-equal-health/
Minivanjack Mirrored: https://youtube.com/watch?v=RhxjqAt779A
FREE DOWNLOAD DOCUMENTS AT: https://www.freedomtaker.com/
REFERENCE: The technical details in this video were derived from the following articles published by Children's Health Defense at:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
and
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/vaccine-misinformation-flu-shots-equal-health/
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