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What was abolished at the cross of Christ?
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41 views • November 05, 2021
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Credits to brother Jim for producing this video. His YouTube channel is ThirstyforTruth.
Many in the Christian world claim that the holy law of God, His holy and eternal ten commandments were nailed at the croos of Christ. This is a falsehood preached by the false prophets in fallen Christianity.
Speaking of Christ, Ephesians 2:15 says, Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ORDINANCES; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace
It was the ordinances contained in the law of Moses that were nailed at the cross of Christ, not the holy law of God.
If the law of God was made null and void at the cross of Christ, then why does Paul say that the doers of the law shall be justified in Romans 2:13. Paul adds that the law of God is holy and good (Romans 7:12).
The bride of Christ, His saints, keep the commandments of God according to Revelation 12:17 and Revelation 14:12.
If you reject God’s law and break it, you sin for sin is the transgression of the law of God and sin leads to death (1 John 3:4; Romans 6:23). Disobedience to God’s law leads to sin and sin separates us from God.
In Isaiah 8:20 says, To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.
1 John 2:3-4 says, And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments. He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.
Please observe God’s holy and eternal ten commandments, through the Holy Spirit of Truth, which define God’s love (Exodus 20:3-17; 1 John 5:3). As Christ Jesus (Yeshua) says in Matthew 19:17, […]if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to brother Jim for producing this video. His YouTube channel is ThirstyforTruth.
Many in the Christian world claim that the holy law of God, His holy and eternal ten commandments were nailed at the croos of Christ. This is a falsehood preached by the false prophets in fallen Christianity.
Speaking of Christ, Ephesians 2:15 says, Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ORDINANCES; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace
It was the ordinances contained in the law of Moses that were nailed at the cross of Christ, not the holy law of God.
If the law of God was made null and void at the cross of Christ, then why does Paul say that the doers of the law shall be justified in Romans 2:13. Paul adds that the law of God is holy and good (Romans 7:12).
The bride of Christ, His saints, keep the commandments of God according to Revelation 12:17 and Revelation 14:12.
If you reject God’s law and break it, you sin for sin is the transgression of the law of God and sin leads to death (1 John 3:4; Romans 6:23). Disobedience to God’s law leads to sin and sin separates us from God.
In Isaiah 8:20 says, To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.
1 John 2:3-4 says, And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments. He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.
Please observe God’s holy and eternal ten commandments, through the Holy Spirit of Truth, which define God’s love (Exodus 20:3-17; 1 John 5:3). As Christ Jesus (Yeshua) says in Matthew 19:17, […]if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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