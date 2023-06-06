"Operation Warp Speed a Military Action Against the People "-THE DR JANE RUBY SHOW REPORTS -says Dr. Paul Alexander Jun 5, 2023

The Dr Jane Ruby Show

Dr. Paul Alexander states Operation Warp Speed was a military operation. People suspected the validity of the pandemic but did not speak out for fear of losing their jobs. Dr. Alexander confirms the C19 injections are not vaccines, but gene therapy. mRNA technology is dangerous. Most lives lost were due to the dangerous covid protocols, not a virus. The mandates, isolation, and masks caused health issues and deaths. HHS and government are too corrupted to bring justice to the perpetrators who knew they were push

