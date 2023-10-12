NEW: The Iranian 92nd Armored Division is on the move in Iran's South Western province of Khuzestan
The 92nd Armored Division, which is based in the city of Ahvaz, is one of the best equipped armored division of the Iranian ground forces.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.