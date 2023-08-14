Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Disaster Known As Ukraine
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
75 Subscribers
34 views
Published Yesterday

An update on the latest in the Russia-Ukraine war with Col. Douglas MacGregor.

Video sourced from:

'We The People - Situation Update' with Mary.

Stephen Gardner interviews Col. Douglas MacGregor


Closing theme music:

'Brace For Impact' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between We The People Situation Update or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.




pce mon23:37

Keywords
russiaukrainenatonato warrussia ukraine warcolonel douglas macgregor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket