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DeSantis Hints at Repealing Disney's Self-Governing Status in Florida
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70 views • April 01, 2022
DeSantis Hints at Repealing Disney's Self-Governing Status in Florida
"You should not have one organization that is able to dictate policy in all these different realms, and they have done that for many, many years. And if that stops now, which it should, that would be a good thing for Florida.”
"You should not have one organization that is able to dictate policy in all these different realms, and they have done that for many, many years. And if that stops now, which it should, that would be a good thing for Florida.”
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