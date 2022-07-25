Mark Zuckerberg To Face Hours of Deposition Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal

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https://gnews.org/post/pyut26db
07/22/2022 CBS News: Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook’s parent company, Meta, will join other tech executives to face the deposition over the Cambridge analytical scandal