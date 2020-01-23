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Episode #1763 - Wednesday - January 22, 2020 - 6P
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/3Xn0K1ST4X0
FBI Agent Dies Uncovering Multi Billion $ Clinton Foundation Corruption - #1763 6P
High-ranking FBI officials are spilling the beans on a massive cover up involving Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, the State Department and a scheme that steered untold billions of tax dollars to the Clinton Foundation and Clinton associates. Thomas Paine broke the story on his Patreon show on Tuesday night as well as his new Podcast.
And the Justice Department is implicated too. Not to mention the disturbing implications surrounding the mysterious death of the FBI’s top financial crimes investigator who was privy to the details of the scheme while leading the Bureau’s investigation of the Clinton Foundation. Even by Washington D.C. standards, criminal conspiracies do not get any deeper than this newly-minted Clinton-linked scandal. And the stakes here are as large as the corruption. E-Militia Article: FBI Agent Dies Uncovering Multi Billion $ Clinton Foundation Corruption – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/sDHW30qbAhJ
GUEST: Philip Van Cleave is president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, (VCDL).
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The Virginia Citizens Defense League is an all-volunteer, non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to defending the human rights of all Virginians. Philip has written extensively in support of Gun Owner Rights in addition to his on the ground activism throughout Virginia. Philip Van Cleave believes in the Right to Keep and Bear Arms as a fundamental human right and is an unabashed supporter who has fought for the right to keep and bear arms for many years in Virginia and across the USA. Visit: www.vcdl.org
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