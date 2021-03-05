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Joe Biden Praises Nancy Pelosi: "I Admire the DEVIL Out of You"? (2021)
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121 views • March 05, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Rom 13:6 Pay your taxes, too, for these same reasons. For government workers need to be paid. They are serving God in what they do.
Rom 13:6 Pay your taxes, too, for these same reasons. For government workers need to be paid. They are serving God in what they do.
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