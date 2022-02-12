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COVID VACCINES FOR CHILDREN - Are they "safe and effective"?
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581 views • February 12, 2022
COVID-19 vaccines for children, are they actually safe and effective?
Young people are not susceptible to COVID-19, as shown clearly by many countries' health statistics.
Former Pfizer Chief Scientific Office and Vice President has stated that the vaccine is 50 times more likely to kill children than the virus itself.
For the sake of our children...
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO
To your friends and family.
Young people are not susceptible to COVID-19, as shown clearly by many countries' health statistics.
Former Pfizer Chief Scientific Office and Vice President has stated that the vaccine is 50 times more likely to kill children than the virus itself.
For the sake of our children...
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO
To your friends and family.
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