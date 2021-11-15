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Before CERN There Was a Twilight Episode About Parallel Universe
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138 views • November 15, 2021
Before CERN, there was a Twilight Episode about parallel universes.... in 1999 a friend at work showed me the Berenstein change.. since then, there's been so many other changes from my timeline. Their logo is 666. They have an Indian symbol for the God of Destruction in front of the place. It was down for 2 years for a huge power boost, turned back on this year, and now America is turning into the Union of Socialist States of America, Canada, Australia, the world, is accepting the communist agenda.
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