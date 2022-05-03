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We the People Convention News & Opinion 3-5-22
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This Week’s Topics:
Prayers for Ukraine & Political Prisoners 3:00
People’s Convoy Crosses Ohio 8:00
You are in the 2nd Revolutionary War 17:30
U.S. Funding Putin NOT Stopping Him 29:00
Beware the Lies and Propaganda 44:30
Trump FINALLY GETS IT! 50:00
Bidden’s State of Union Lies 56:30
Get the Truth about Fake Job’s Report 59:30
Truth Coming out about Covid Deaths 63:00
Who Stopped Ivermectin’s Approval? 67:00
Hispanic Dems flip to GOP 72:00
Zuckerbucks ruled Bribery in WI ! 76:00
NRA Scores Legal Victory in NY 80:00
Prayers for Ukraine & Political Prisoners 3:00
People’s Convoy Crosses Ohio 8:00
You are in the 2nd Revolutionary War 17:30
U.S. Funding Putin NOT Stopping Him 29:00
Beware the Lies and Propaganda 44:30
Trump FINALLY GETS IT! 50:00
Bidden’s State of Union Lies 56:30
Get the Truth about Fake Job’s Report 59:30
Truth Coming out about Covid Deaths 63:00
Who Stopped Ivermectin’s Approval? 67:00
Hispanic Dems flip to GOP 72:00
Zuckerbucks ruled Bribery in WI ! 76:00
NRA Scores Legal Victory in NY 80:00
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