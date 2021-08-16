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THIS IS YOUR $90 TRILLION DOLLARS, FOLKS! - THAT'S RIGHT. FURIOUS YET?
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60 views • August 16, 2021
$90 Trillion for this? The government & congress are delusional in giving our tax dollars to these. Unfortunately, they're not held accountable to such action. Just Unbelievable!
That's your "HARD EARNED MONEY", people, "HARD AT WORK." Remember that every time you go to WORK.
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That's your "HARD EARNED MONEY", people, "HARD AT WORK." Remember that every time you go to WORK.
Please Share & Subscribe.
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