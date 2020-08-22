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The Truth About the Honduran Caravan!
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46 views • August 22, 2020
A group of 7,000 migrants have joined a caravan aimed at the US border - right before the mid-terms! What does it mean, where did they come from, how are they funded - and what is their aim?
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio gives you the square truth about the Honduran Caravan!
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4230-the-truth-about-the-honduran-caravan
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Sources:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/10/young-angry-men-gangbangers-march-towards-u-s-yelling-vamos-para-alla-trump/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/10/migrant_caravan_points_way_to_gop_midterm_success.html#ixzz5Um5QbojV
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/20/world/americas/migrants-caravan-mexico.html
https://www.habaritimes.com/2018/10/21/guatemalan-president-claims-to-have-caught-100-isis-operatives/
https://tucson.com/news/local/border/deaths-per-border-crossers-are-up-times-from-a-decade/article_c1279aaf-4ad8-51c9-82d8-3143b836f52e.html
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/central-america-migrants-rape_n_5806972
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio gives you the square truth about the Honduran Caravan!
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4230-the-truth-about-the-honduran-caravan
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/10/young-angry-men-gangbangers-march-towards-u-s-yelling-vamos-para-alla-trump/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/10/migrant_caravan_points_way_to_gop_midterm_success.html#ixzz5Um5QbojV
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/20/world/americas/migrants-caravan-mexico.html
https://www.habaritimes.com/2018/10/21/guatemalan-president-claims-to-have-caught-100-isis-operatives/
https://tucson.com/news/local/border/deaths-per-border-crossers-are-up-times-from-a-decade/article_c1279aaf-4ad8-51c9-82d8-3143b836f52e.html
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/central-america-migrants-rape_n_5806972
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