America 250

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The only way to maintain this leftist cynicism is to view America without any context.
Once you place our country among the rest of the world, you then see how silly the criticisms are.
A little context can destroy that narrative.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (3 June 2026)