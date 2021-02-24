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Pure Salvage Outposts will allow us to create the Retreats that will be able to house, grow, & nurture solutions in these times of need.
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33 views • February 24, 2021
What if millions of dollars were offered up to promote, support, & network those who do believe in Truth, Honor, and creating villages, communities, and places where ideology that is peaceful can blossom, freedoms prevail, the constitution be upheld in Unity. Please get in touch if you have a deserving project, retreat, Sanctuary, village, or compound that would be a great Pure Salvage Living Outpost for teaching & sharing the wisdom of the elders & the Truth above all. It is!
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