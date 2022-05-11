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PARENT WARNED ABOUT PROFANITY AT SCHOOL BOARD HEARING WHILE READING FROM SCHOOL BOOK!
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45 views • May 11, 2022
They try to ban and censor us for protesting what's published in school books but is ok to indoctrinate them on their behalf?
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#schoolBoard #parent #teacher #profanity #sexed #grooming #disney #underage #sexeducation
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#hushcasttv #HushSupply #goodliontv #HelpUsSaveHumanity #NewWorldOrder #MarkOfTheBeast #MartialLaw #agenda2030 #food #FoodShortage #fathom #starvation #hunger #inflation #bidensamerica #weightloss #healthyrecipes #vegan #NonGMO
Subscribe to our newsletter for new podcast dropping this month! www.HUSHCAST.TV
#schoolBoard #parent #teacher #profanity #sexed #grooming #disney #underage #sexeducation
Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch when they try to silence us!
.
.
#hushcasttv #HushSupply #goodliontv #HelpUsSaveHumanity #NewWorldOrder #MarkOfTheBeast #MartialLaw #agenda2030 #food #FoodShortage #fathom #starvation #hunger #inflation #bidensamerica #weightloss #healthyrecipes #vegan #NonGMO
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