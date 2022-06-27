6.27.22: It had to be this WAY! The AWAKENING has been long. NOW, it is time TO GET THEM ALL! PRAY!

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Music

Drive like Crazy

Song by Evert Z

https://artlist.io/song/33485/drive-like-crazy





Mike Bucher SecondHand Lion Racing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVHOzuWAq7fa0iVhbArZoIA





Q drops

https://qagg.news/





BREAKING: Leaked Call With Prison Inmate Reveals SC Democrat State Rep & Senate Candidate Krystal Matthews Calling For "#SecretSleepers" https://truthsocial.com/@JamesOKeefeIII/108546232028296311 and here: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93226





GA machines off by 15%

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93142





The thug army has to be paid 🤨🤷🏻‍♂️🇺🇸https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93147





Kash didn’t mince words tonight: “Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Swallwell https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93173





Speaking on Vaccine Deaths & Injuries = “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” (SADS) https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93194





Kash Patel expands on what his role will be to make the documents in the National Archives available to the public. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10142





Dems pause January 6 hearings to start insurrection at Arizona's Capitol. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10161





If you can’t confirm today on Truth Social, maybe just toss us a nice big, blatant Air-Q tonight at the rally? https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10163





RSBN's live coverage has started. President Trump is scheduled to speak at 8:00 ET. Be sure to share this link with your friends who are not on social media. 🇺🇸https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10164





Trump goes after Education cartel: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10168













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