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6.27.22: It had to be this WAY! The AWAKENING has been long. NOW, it is time TO GET THEM ALL! PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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574 views • June 29, 2022

[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv


AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/


*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/


*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv


You can listen to today's video in our audio podcast on The Patriot Light

https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/


Music

Drive like Crazy

Song by Evert Z

https://artlist.io/song/33485/drive-like-crazy


Mike Bucher SecondHand Lion Racing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVHOzuWAq7fa0iVhbArZoIA


Q drops

https://qagg.news/


BREAKING: Leaked Call With Prison Inmate Reveals SC Democrat State Rep & Senate Candidate Krystal Matthews Calling For "#SecretSleepers" https://truthsocial.com/@JamesOKeefeIII/108546232028296311 and here: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93226


GA machines off by 15%

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93142


The thug army has to be paid 🤨🤷🏻‍♂️🇺🇸https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93147


Kash didn’t mince words tonight: “Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Swallwell https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93173


Speaking on Vaccine Deaths & Injuries = “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” (SADS) https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93194


Kash Patel expands on what his role will be to make the documents in the National Archives available to the public. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10142


Dems pause January 6 hearings to start insurrection at Arizona's Capitol. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10161


If you can’t confirm today on Truth Social, maybe just toss us a nice big, blatant Air-Q tonight at the rally? https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10163


RSBN's live coverage has started. President Trump is scheduled to speak at 8:00 ET. Be sure to share this link with your friends who are not on social media. 🇺🇸https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10164


Trump goes after Education cartel: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10168




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How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY



#RSBN, #J6th, #Trump, #Arizona, #KashPatel, #Vaccines, #SADS, #SuddenAdultDeathSyhdrome, #Schiff, #Schumer, #Pelosi, #Swallwell, #GA, #Georgia, #SC, #SouthCarolina, #KrystalMatthews, #SecretSleepers, #DragRacing, #Pandemic, #Covid, #awk, #andweknow, #GreatReSet, #NWO, #Cabal, #keystone, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God, #Covfefe



Keywords
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